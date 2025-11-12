Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VPG. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.18 million, a P/E ratio of -371.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2,638.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

