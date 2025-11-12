Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Gain Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

