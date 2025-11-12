JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $40.8709 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

JD.com Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ JD opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

