FY2025 EPS Estimates for Personalis Raised by HC Wainwright

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Personalis in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Personalis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Personalis has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.95.

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,889.14. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,884 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,762 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 147.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 120.8% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

