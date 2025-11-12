Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Higher Earnings for Air Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.
Air Canada Stock Down 0.9%
AC opened at C$18.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.49. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.69 and a twelve month high of C$26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.