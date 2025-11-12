Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, analysts expect Gorilla Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of GRRR stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $282.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.00 and a beta of -0.28. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRRR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRRR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.