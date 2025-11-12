Soluna (SLNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. Soluna had a negative net margin of 222.81% and a negative return on equity of 183.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million.

Shares of SLNH stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLNH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soluna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soluna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Soluna in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

