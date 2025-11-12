Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $4.4870 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.76% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOSFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

