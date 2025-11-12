Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $4.4870 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 232.76% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVOS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 6.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

