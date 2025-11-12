Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:WEF FY2025 Earnings

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.99) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.97). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

WEF opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.24. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.70. The company has a market cap of C$117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

In other Western Forest Products news, insider Kernwood Limited purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,791,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,688,360. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,791,200 shares in the company, valued at C$20,688,360. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Insiders bought 218,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

