FY2025 EPS Forecast for Definity Financial Lifted by Analyst

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DFY. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DFY opened at C$68.98 on Monday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.75 and a 12-month high of C$79.95. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definity Financial news, Director Sonia Baxendale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$157,050. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total value of C$257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

