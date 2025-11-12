FY2025 EPS Forecast for Rubellite Energy Reduced by Analyst

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

RBY opened at C$2.43 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

