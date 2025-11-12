Cormark Forecasts Tourmaline Oil’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst K. Baim now expects that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.10.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TOU stock opened at C$62.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$55.40 and a 12-month high of C$70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Christopher Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.30 per share, with a total value of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$991,045.60. This represents a ? increase in their position. Also, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$598,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,197,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,470,903.86. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,474. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

