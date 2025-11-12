FY2025 EPS Forecast for Kits Eyecare Decreased by Analyst

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kits Eyecare in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Kits Eyecare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
