FY2025 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.38.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.76 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In related news, insider William Lytle sold 817,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$5,989,496.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,686.75. The trade was a 95.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andrew Bruce Brown sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,997.50. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,298,095 shares of company stock worth $9,492,560. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.