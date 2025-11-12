Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $674.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $831.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

