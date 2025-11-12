Sphere 3D (ANY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Sphere 3D to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 131.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sphere 3D to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Trading Down 1.9%

ANY stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.34. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sphere 3D from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of Sphere 3D worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

