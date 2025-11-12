Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,310,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after acquiring an additional 911,364 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 773,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

