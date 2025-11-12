Brokerages Set MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Price Target at $189.20

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:MSA opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

