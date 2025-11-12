BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BP traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 7046963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Melius began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 485,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in BP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BP by 30.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 337,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 177.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. BP’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. BP’s payout ratio is 339.66%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

