What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ZVRA FY2025 Earnings?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.89 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,200. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,083,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 130,676 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 740,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 649,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.