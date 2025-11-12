Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ur Energy

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ur Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

URG stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Ur Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 74,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $98,639.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 555,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,708.80. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $266,148.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,198.50. This represents a 37.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 739,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,643. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ur Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

