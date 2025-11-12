Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Turtle Beach Earnings

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Turtle Beach in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TBCH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Turtle Beach from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turtle Beach presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Stock Down 1.3%

Turtle Beach stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Z. Wyatt purchased 693,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of Turtle Beach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turtle Beach

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.