Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for W.R. Berkley in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for W.R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. W.R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,583,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,808,000 after buying an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,271,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,438,000 after buying an additional 577,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,241,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,607,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

