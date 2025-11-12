PAVmed (PAVM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.0120 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

PAVmed Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.10. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on PAVmed from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

