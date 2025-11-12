CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

CUBE stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 55.6% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 149.0% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

