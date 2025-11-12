Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIC

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently -73.95%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.