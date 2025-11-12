IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 2.6%

IQVIA stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.