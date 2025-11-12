AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. AvePoint has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Chi On Ho sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $9,886,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,732,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,774,047.59. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,040,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,561,218.40. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,755,780 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,316. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,209,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,309,000 after purchasing an additional 704,825 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvePoint by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,769,000 after buying an additional 340,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,692 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in AvePoint by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 179,694 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

