ProShares Short Ether ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th (NYSEARCA:SETH)

Shares of ProShares Short Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Short Ether ETF Price Performance

SETH stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Ether ETF has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Get ProShares Short Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Ether ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 26.66% of ProShares Short Ether ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Short Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (SETH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Galaxy Ethereum index. The fund tracks the inverse (-1x) daily price movements of its underlying index. The fund aims to profit from the price decline of Ether SETH was launched on Nov 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.