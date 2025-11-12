ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 277,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 45.52% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped

The ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (BZQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and large-cap companies operating in Brazil. BZQ was launched on Jun 16, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

