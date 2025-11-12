Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider John Alexander Manzoni Purchases 355 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,850 per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.50.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Friday, October 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 358 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,833 per share, with a total value of £6,562.14.

On Wednesday, September 10th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 340 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,927 per share, for a total transaction of £6,551.80.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,851 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,664 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,619.50. The company has a market cap of £41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,818.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,933.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,276.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.