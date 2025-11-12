Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider John Alexander Manzoni Purchases 355 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,850 per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.50.
John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 358 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,833 per share, with a total value of £6,562.14.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 340 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,927 per share, for a total transaction of £6,551.80.
Diageo Stock Performance
DGE stock opened at GBX 1,851 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,664 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,619.50. The company has a market cap of £41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,818.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,933.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.
With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.
