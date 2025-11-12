Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($1.54) per share and revenue of $0.3150 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.25) on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 44.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.