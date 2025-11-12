Head-To-Head Analysis: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CTT Correios de Portugal has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $206.32 million 0.85 $19.20 million $0.80 9.94 CTT Correios de Portugal $1.20 billion 0.91 $49.28 million $0.82 19.80

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CTT Correios de Portugal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CTT Correios de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services. Consumer Portfolio Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTT Correios de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CTT Correios de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 4.60% 6.59% 0.54% CTT Correios de Portugal 4.13% 16.93% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and CTT Correios de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 CTT Correios de Portugal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

CTT Correios de Portugal beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CTT Correios de Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

