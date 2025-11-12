SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.31 and last traded at $85.31. 6,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.19.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

