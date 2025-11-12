Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.4750.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

