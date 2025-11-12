Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 27.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. 3,547,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 395,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.