NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. 86,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 327,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

