Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 172,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 386,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 1.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

