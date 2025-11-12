White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 284,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 619,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

White Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at White Gold

In related news, Director David D’onofrio acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$41,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,065,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,364.71. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. In the last three months, insiders acquired 267,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,213. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

