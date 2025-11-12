Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Western Uranium Corporation (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.4692 and last traded at $0.4655. 298,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 249,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Western Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Western Uranium had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 5,936.42%.

Western Uranium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

