Critical Contrast: Poxel France (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Poxel France (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Poxel France alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Poxel France and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel France N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals -279.86% -343.67% -69.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel France 0 0 0 0 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 1 0 3 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings for Poxel France and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 853.73%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Poxel France.

Risk and Volatility

Poxel France has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poxel France and X4 Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel France $710,000.00 10.19 -$33.08 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $2.56 million 15.73 -$37.45 million ($10.13) -0.35

Poxel France has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Poxel France on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poxel France

(Get Free Report)

Poxel S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. It also develops PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial that treats chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); PXL065, an earlier stage programs that is in Phase 2 for the treatment of NASH focusing on chronic and rare metabolic indications. The company has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma S.A.S. for the development of farnesoid X receptor that is in Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.