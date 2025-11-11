Contrasting Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $313.04 million 1.11 -$10.16 million ($1.26) -3.01 Corpay $4.31 billion 4.76 $1.00 billion $14.73 19.73

This table compares Repay and Corpay”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repay and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 1 5 4 0 2.30 Corpay 0 6 9 0 2.60

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 85.43%. Corpay has a consensus target price of $379.71, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -39.08% 8.72% 4.20% Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20%

Summary

Corpay beats Repay on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

