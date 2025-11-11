Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eskay Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 20.0%

Eskay Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

