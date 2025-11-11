Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buyback $50.00 million in Shares

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Five9 Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,907. Five9 has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $194,004.72. Following the sale, the president owned 218,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,825. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,889 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $48,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,191.36. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,562,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

