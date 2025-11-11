Archrock (NYSE:AROC) & Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Financial Review

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Archrock pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 742.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kinetik has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Archrock alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Archrock has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 18.43% 20.40% 6.81% Kinetik 6.70% -5.74% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archrock and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Archrock and Kinetik”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $1.44 billion 3.00 $172.23 million $1.50 16.39 Kinetik $1.48 billion 3.83 $244.23 million $0.42 83.43

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Archrock and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 1 7 1 3.00 Kinetik 0 5 7 0 2.58

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $50.90, suggesting a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Archrock.

Summary

Archrock beats Kinetik on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.