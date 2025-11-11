Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

10/21/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

