Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 417,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 61,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price target on Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

About Eskay Mining

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.