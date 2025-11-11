Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. 3,336,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Several analysts recently commented on HFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 664.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 792.47. The stock has a market cap of £445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

