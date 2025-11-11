Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.93. Approximately 11,000,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 2,902,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Thruvision Group Company Profile
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
