Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.50 and last traded at GBX 202.50, with a volume of 114733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.78. The company has a market capitalization of £231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.31.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan.

With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan.

